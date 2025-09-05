By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Madden NFL 26 and Mafia: The Old Country the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in August 2025

by William D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 1,598 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for August 2025.

Madden NFL 26 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was Mafia: The Old Country in Europe. Ready or Not was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Grand Theft Auto V in Europe. Mafia: The Old Country was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Ready or Not in Europe.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the top game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Batman: Arkham Knight came in second place in the US and Canada, while it was A Way Out in Europe. A Way Out was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Batman: Arkham Knight in Europe.

Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in in Europe. Alien: Rogue Incursion VR was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Job Simulator in Europe.

Delta Force (F2P) topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as in Europe. Roblox was number two in the US and Canada, and in Europe. Fortnite was number three in the US and Canada, and in Europe. 

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
Madden NFL 26 Mafia: The Old Country
Ready or Not Grand Theft Auto V
Mafia: The Old Country Ready or Not
Gears of War: Reloaded Forza Horizon 5
College Football 26 Minecraft
Grand Theft Auto V METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Gears of War: Reloaded
Minecraft The Crew Motorfest
Forza Horizon 5 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 It Takes Two
HELLDIVERS 2 Among Us
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Hogwarts Legacy
WWE 2K25 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 CarX Street
Midnight Murder Club WWE 2K25
Mortal Kombat 1 Grounded
MLB The Show 25 F1 25
CarX Street Split Fiction
Grounded No Man’s Sky
Phasmophobia Raft

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU
Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2
Batman: Arkham Knight A Way Out
A Way Out Batman: Arkham Knight
Battlefield 4 Grand Theft Auto V
Need for Speed Heat Need for Speed Heat
Grand Theft Auto V Unravel Two
Mortal Kombat X Minecraft
Minecraft Batman: Return to Arkham
Batman: Return to Arkham Battlefield 4
STAR WARS Battlefront II Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Watch Dogs 2
Alien: Isolation Assassin’s Creed Unity
Gang Beasts The Forest
Watch Dogs 2 Mortal Kombat X
The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Kingdom Come: Deliverance
The Forest Mafia: Trilogy
Bloodborne Battlefield V
Injustice 2 Assassin’s Creed Origins

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU
Beat Saber Beat Saber
Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
Alien: Rogue Incursion VR Job Simulator
Among Us 3D: VR Alien: Rogue Incursion VR
Job Simulator Kayak VR: Mirage
Skydance’s BEHEMOTH Skydance’s BEHEMOTH
GORN 2 Among Us 3D: VR
Pavlov Dead Land 2 VR
Arizona Sunshine 2 Flight Simulator Delivery 2025 VR
Before Your Eyes Horizon Call of the Mountain

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU
Delta Force (F2P) Delta Force (F2P)
Roblox Roblox
Fortnite Fortnite
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access
Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone
Rocket League Rocket League
Marvel Rivals eFootball
Fall Guys Asphalt Legends
Asphalt Legends Fall Guys
Apex Legends VALORANT

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.


