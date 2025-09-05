Madden NFL 26 and Mafia: The Old Country the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in August 2025 - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for August 2025.

Madden NFL 26 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was Mafia: The Old Country in Europe. Ready or Not was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Grand Theft Auto V in Europe. Mafia: The Old Country was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Ready or Not in Europe.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the top game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Batman: Arkham Knight came in second place in the US and Canada, while it was A Way Out in Europe. A Way Out was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Batman: Arkham Knight in Europe.

Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in in Europe. Alien: Rogue Incursion VR was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Job Simulator in Europe.

Delta Force (F2P) topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as in Europe. Roblox was number two in the US and Canada, and in Europe. Fortnite was number three in the US and Canada, and in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU Madden NFL 26 Mafia: The Old Country Ready or Not Grand Theft Auto V Mafia: The Old Country Ready or Not Gears of War: Reloaded Forza Horizon 5 College Football 26 Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Gears of War: Reloaded Minecraft The Crew Motorfest Forza Horizon 5 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 It Takes Two HELLDIVERS 2 Among Us Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Hogwarts Legacy WWE 2K25 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 CarX Street Midnight Murder Club WWE 2K25 Mortal Kombat 1 Grounded MLB The Show 25 F1 25 CarX Street Split Fiction Grounded No Man’s Sky Phasmophobia Raft

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 Batman: Arkham Knight A Way Out A Way Out Batman: Arkham Knight Battlefield 4 Grand Theft Auto V Need for Speed Heat Need for Speed Heat Grand Theft Auto V Unravel Two Mortal Kombat X Minecraft Minecraft Batman: Return to Arkham Batman: Return to Arkham Battlefield 4 STAR WARS Battlefront II Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Middle-earth: Shadow of War Watch Dogs 2 Alien: Isolation Assassin’s Creed Unity Gang Beasts The Forest Watch Dogs 2 Mortal Kombat X The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Call of Duty: Black Ops III Middle-earth: Shadow of War Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Kingdom Come: Deliverance The Forest Mafia: Trilogy Bloodborne Battlefield V Injustice 2 Assassin’s Creed Origins

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU Beat Saber Beat Saber Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Alien: Rogue Incursion VR Job Simulator Among Us 3D: VR Alien: Rogue Incursion VR Job Simulator Kayak VR: Mirage Skydance’s BEHEMOTH Skydance’s BEHEMOTH GORN 2 Among Us 3D: VR Pavlov Dead Land 2 VR Arizona Sunshine 2 Flight Simulator Delivery 2025 VR Before Your Eyes Horizon Call of the Mountain

*PlayStation Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU Delta Force (F2P) Delta Force (F2P) Roblox Roblox Fortnite Fortnite Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League Rocket League Marvel Rivals eFootball Fall Guys Asphalt Legends Asphalt Legends Fall Guys Apex Legends VALORANT

