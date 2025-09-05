Madden NFL 26 and Mafia: The Old Country the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in August 2025 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 1,598 Views
Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for August 2025.
Madden NFL 26 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was Mafia: The Old Country in Europe. Ready or Not was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Grand Theft Auto V in Europe. Mafia: The Old Country was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Ready or Not in Europe.
Red Dead Redemption 2 was the top game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Batman: Arkham Knight came in second place in the US and Canada, while it was A Way Out in Europe. A Way Out was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Batman: Arkham Knight in Europe.
Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in in Europe. Alien: Rogue Incursion VR was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Job Simulator in Europe.
Delta Force (F2P) topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as in Europe. Roblox was number two in the US and Canada, and in Europe. Fortnite was number three in the US and Canada, and in Europe.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS5 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|Madden NFL 26
|Mafia: The Old Country
|Ready or Not
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Mafia: The Old Country
|Ready or Not
|Gears of War: Reloaded
|Forza Horizon 5
|College Football 26
|Minecraft
|Grand Theft Auto V
|METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
|METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
|Gears of War: Reloaded
|Minecraft
|The Crew Motorfest
|Forza Horizon 5
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|It Takes Two
|HELLDIVERS 2
|Among Us
|Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2
|Hogwarts Legacy
|WWE 2K25
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|CarX Street
|Midnight Murder Club
|WWE 2K25
|Mortal Kombat 1
|Grounded
|MLB The Show 25
|F1 25
|CarX Street
|Split Fiction
|Grounded
|No Man’s Sky
|Phasmophobia
|Raft
*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included
PS4 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|A Way Out
|A Way Out
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Battlefield 4
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Need for Speed Heat
|Need for Speed Heat
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Unravel Two
|Mortal Kombat X
|Minecraft
|Minecraft
|Batman: Return to Arkham
|Batman: Return to Arkham
|Battlefield 4
|STAR WARS Battlefront II
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War
|Watch Dogs 2
|Alien: Isolation
|Assassin’s Creed Unity
|Gang Beasts
|The Forest
|Watch Dogs 2
|Mortal Kombat X
|The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance
|The Forest
|Mafia: Trilogy
|Bloodborne
|Battlefield V
|Injustice 2
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
*Naming of products may differ between regions
PS VR2 Games*
|US/Canada
|EU
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
|Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
|Alien: Rogue Incursion VR
|Job Simulator
|Among Us 3D: VR
|Alien: Rogue Incursion VR
|Job Simulator
|Kayak VR: Mirage
|Skydance’s BEHEMOTH
|Skydance’s BEHEMOTH
|GORN 2
|Among Us 3D: VR
|Pavlov
|Dead Land 2 VR
|Arizona Sunshine 2
|Flight Simulator Delivery 2025 VR
|Before Your Eyes
|Horizon Call of the Mountain
*PlayStation Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included
Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)
|US/Canada
|EU
|Delta Force (F2P)
|Delta Force (F2P)
|Roblox
|Roblox
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Rocket League
|Rocket League
|Marvel Rivals
|eFootball
|Fall Guys
|Asphalt Legends
|Asphalt Legends
|Fall Guys
|Apex Legends
|VALORANT
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.