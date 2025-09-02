N64's FORSAKEN 64 Added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack - News

Nintendo announced the Nintendo 64 game - FORSAKEN 64 - have been added to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

An experiment gone wrong ripped away the earths atmosphere. Bathed in the searing radiation of the sun, the planet has been condemned. You are among the FORSAKEN few who invade the now abandoned settlements to collect what little fortune was left behind.

Advanced Particle Technology

Rolling boulders, falling ceilings, sucking turbine fans, giant piercing spikes, and more.

25 Obliterating Weapons

Heat-seeking camera-mounted missiles; flame-spewing, petro-gel rifles; subversive bouncing mines; and more.

Furious Multiplayer Combat

With four-player split-screen.

360 Degrees of Absolute Control

In any direction… for the ultimate 3D deathmatch.

