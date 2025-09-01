Gearbox Reveals Borderlands 4 Endgame and Post-Launch Content - News

Publisher 2K and developer Gearbox Software have released the details for the endgame and post-launch content for Borderlands 4.

The content includes the Story Pack and Bounty Pack DLCs, new boss battles, seasonal events, and Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode.

Read details on the content below:

Borderlands 4 does not end when the story concludes, as players can look forward to a comprehensive endgame experience focused on obtaining the best loot possible on Kairos. Players will experience progression through weekly challenge missions, unlockable Specializations to further customize their loadout, and the return of Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode.

Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode

Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode has been reimagined for its return. This post-game difficulty option will challenge players through five unlockable levels that increase in difficulty. Additionally, applying lessons learned from past franchise entries, this mode no longer requires players to replay the campaign to gain new ranks. Instead, players will move up ranks through curated mission challenges that put their chosen build to the test, growing more difficult through progression and removing the need to re-farm the same gear.

Firmware

Each rank of Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode includes exclusive Firmware, which are set bonuses for gear that players will first experience throughout the campaign. The more firmware a player acquires results in a higher stat bonus. These powerful Firmware bonuses can be transferred once to another item, at which time the original item is destroyed and the Firmware bonus cannot be re-transferred.

Weekly Wildcards

Multiple incentives will be provided to allow players to continue their search for the best loot: Weekly Wildcards offer rotating missions with a guaranteed Legendary reward. In the Weekly Big Encore Boss, Moxxi’s Big Encore selects one boss for the week that can be unlocked with Eridium for a larger iteration with increased drop rates. Maurice’s Black Market Machine sends players across Kairos in search of its spoils, with varied loot for every player’s game. Each of these activities is available for online matchmaking by intent, encouraging players to group up with friends, or find new ones whose interests align.

Post-Launch Roadmap

Players can look forward to a robust roadmap of free content and paid downloadable content rolling out following the launch of Borderlands 4 so they can continue their adventures on Kairos. The paid downloadable content includes two types of major offerings: “Story Pack” and “Bounty Pack.”

Story Packs

The first of two announced “Story Packs” features the return of the indomitable fan-favorite Ellie in “Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned.” Featuring a cosmic horror theme with a bloodier, darker tone, this “Story Pack” includes an all-new region of Kairos to explore, multiple engaging main and side missions, all new legendary gear, and the introduction of the first post-launch playable Vault Hunter. In addition, this pack brings four new Vault Hunter Skins, two new Vehicle Skins, three ECHO-4 Drone Skins, as well as attachments, and one ECHO-4 Frame.

Bounty Packs

With the launch of the first “Bounty Pack,” players will experience narrative-based missions that expand the Borderlands universe. These missions will reveal more about the new characters players encounter on Kairos, starting with Rush, the gregarious leader of the Outbounders. Each Bounty Pack includes new Main Missions, a new boss, new Legendary Gear, one Player Skin, one ECHO-4 Drone Skin, one new Vehicle, and a Vault Card, allowing players to unlock 24 Cosmetics and four pieces of rerollable Gear.

Additionally, available as free content to all players, Seasonal Mini-Events kicking off in October with Horrors of Kairos offer new Legendary Weapons, new Cosmetics, and a new Weather Variant. Also available during post-launch at no extra cost to all players, Invincible Bosses return to test players’ skill and build inside of high-level new boss arenas that integrate the new traversal mechanics. Powerful new Legendaries serve as tantalizing rewards for players that are able to defeat Invincible Bosses. Additionally, a new Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode level will release alongside each Invincible Boss.

Borderlands 4 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 12, and for the Nintendo Switch 2 on October 3.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

