Kidbash: Super Legend Launches in Early 2027 for Consoles and PC - News

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by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Acclaim and developers Authentic Remixes and Fat Raccoon announced the roguelike action platformer, Kidbash: Super Legend, will launch for consoles and PC via Steam in early 2027.

The specific consoles were not announced, however, listings on the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store have appeared online.

"Kidbash grabbed all of our attention, instantly," said Acclaim director of publishing and strategic partnerships Marc Anthony Rodriguez. "It feels like somebody uncovered a lost action classic from the [PlayStation 3] / Dreamcast era and gave it a modern 2020s soul. Authentic Remixes & Fat Raccoon built something with real style, real gameplay, and a ton of personality.

"The second we saw the claymation-real ‘Laika-esque’ vibe of the game world, the mash-up weapon combat, and the sheer energy of it all moving together, we knew this game had something special. This is exactly the kind of bold, memorable indie game Acclaim was brought back to champion!"

View the cinematic trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Welcome to the O.D.D., a world where forgotten video game characters reside.

Kidbash: Super Legend is a roguelike action-platformer that blends nostalgic gameplay with a character-rich story. You’ll play as Kidbash, a hero stricken with amnesia, rediscovering your true identity and purpose while navigating vibrant landscapes of the O.D.D. and conquering challenging levels.

Play as a Lost Forgotten Hero

Our hero, Kidbash, awakens with no memory of his past, only his name and a burning desire to become a hero. After failing to save the nearby village of Mandala, he seeks training from the legendary master of the mountain, Tao Shen Long, only to discover that he has disappeared.

Weapon Mixing

Fill the meter up as you slay enemies, and you’ll be able to combine 2 weapons to create a more powerful one, each with unique mechanics—totally not inspired by Kirby 64.

Find Powerful Mod and Weapon Combinations

Pick from a randomized pool of mods that will enhance your platforming and combat. These mods even stack when you mix together your weapons!

Village Building and Meta Progression

Help a cast of forgotten characters rebuild their destroyed village. Your meta progression and character development are tied directly to the village’s growth!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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