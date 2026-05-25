Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Gets Making of Video - News

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Square Enix has released a making of video of Dragon Quest VII Reimagined.

"The Making of Dragon Quest VII Reimagined is an inside look at what went into the recreation of one of the most beloved JRPG's of all time," reads the description to the making of video.

"Join Producer Takeshi Ichikawa, Director Masato Yagi, and Scenario Writer Sayaka Takagi as they delve into their creation process, the difficulties behind reimagining a legendary game, and what they hope fans will take away from the new title."

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined is available for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

View the making of video below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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