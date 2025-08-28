Steam Deck Tops the Steam Charts, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Debuts in 5th - Sales

Steam Deck has retaken first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 34, 2025, which ended August 26, 2025.

The Early Access release for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater debuted in fifth place.

雀魂麻將(MahjongSoul) is in second place, PEAK is in third place, and the pre-orders for Battlefield 6 are in fourth place.

Pre-orders for Borderlands 4 are in sixth place, Forza Horizon 5 is in seventh place, and Battlefield 2042 is in eighth place. Dead by Daylight is in ninth place and Helldivers 2 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Steam Deck 雀魂麻將(MahjongSoul) PEAK Battlefield 6 - Pre-orders Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - NEW Borderlands 4 - Pre-orders Forza Horizon 5 Battlefield 2042 Dead by Daylight Helldivers 2

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 PUBG: Battlegrounds Steam Deck 雀魂麻將(MahjongSoul) Apex Legends Dota 2 PEAK Marvel Rivals Battlefield 6 - Pre-orders Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

