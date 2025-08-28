Pokémon Legends: Z-A New Gameplay Video Features Mega Hawlucha - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak have released a new gameplay video for Pokémon Legends: Z-A that features a new Mega Pokémon - Mega Hawlucha.

View the gameplay video below:

Read details on Mega Hawlucha below:

Mega Hawlucha

Category: Wrestling Pokemon​

Wrestling Pokemon​ Type: Fighting / Flying

Fighting / Flying Height: 3’3″ (1 m)

3’3″ (1 m) Weight: 55.1 lbs. (25 kg)

Bulked up by Mega Evolution, it uses its muscles to take hit after hit from opponents’ moves and flex its own strength. After luring its opponent into attacking, it retaliates to make them flinch before diving at them using its signature move, Flying Press, to aim for victory.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on October 16.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

