Switch Best-Seller as Sales Top 7M - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for July 2025

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console worldwide with 1,594,817 units sold for July 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch 2 has sold 7.04 million units in two months.
The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console with an estimated 787,722 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 78.22 million units. The Nintendo Switch 1 was the third best-selling console with an estimated 251,728 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 151.35 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in fourth place with 132,148 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 33.40 million units.
Switch 2 sales compared to the second month for Switch 1 in 2017 are up by 0.84 million units, as the Switch 1 sold 750,043 units in its second month worldwide in April 2017.
PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by over 41,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 225,000 units. PS4 sold 828,752 units for the month of July 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 356,804 units.
PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 360,934 (-31.4%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 269,622 units (-67.1%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 433,954 units (-63.3%).
Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are down by nearly 3.85 million units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 225,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 13,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by over 71,000.
2025 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 7.04 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 6.19 million units, the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 2.73 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.41 million units.
Monthly Sales:
Global hardware estimates for July 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch 2 - 1,594,817 (7,038,467)
- PlayStation 5 - 787,722 (78,220,915)
- Switch 1 - 251,728 (151,352,762)
- Xbox Series X|S - 132,148 (33,399,757)
- Switch 2 - 544,737
- PlayStation 5 - 236,297
- Switch 1 - 84,072
- Xbox Series X|S - 82,728
- Switch 2 - 336,845
- PlayStation 5 - 240,178
- Switch 1 - 66,018
- Xbox Series X|S - 35,127
- Switch 2 - 684,687
- PlayStation 5 - 271,005
- Switch 1 - 93,815
- Xbox Series X|S - 7,069
- PlayStation 5 - 40,242
- Switch 2 - 28,548
- Switch 1 - 7,823
- Xbox Series X|S - 7,224
Weekly Sales:
Global July 12, 2025 hardware estimates:
- Switch 2 - 352,459
- PlayStation 5 - 200,398
- Switch 1 - 63,242
- Xbox Series X|S - 38,808
Global July 19, 2025 hardware estimates:
- Switch 2 - 560,249
- PlayStation 5 - 195,319
- Switch 1 - 57,472
- Xbox Series X|S - 31,622
Global July 26, 2025 hardware estimates:
- Switch 2 - 383,048
- PlayStation 5 - 200,403
- Switch 1 - 63,496
- Xbox Series X|S - 31,239
Global August 2, 2025 hardware estimates:
- Switch 2 - 299,061
- PlayStation 5 - 191,602
- Switch 1 - 67,518
- Xbox Series X|S - 30,479
VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.
This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.
Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.
I'm guessing they've outsold the entire handheld PC market combined in less than two months. And an estimated two thirds of that market is the Steam Deck.
Honestly, Xbox… it’s getting more and more complicated. I get that being everywhere can bring in money, but if their entire business model relies on Game Pass… how are consumers supposed to access the service if they don’t boost hardware sales?
If they abandon console sales, they’ll never catch up. And honestly, I don’t think they’ll ever regain the lead, even temporarily. They need to make players want to switch to Game Pass — and for that, they need a strong brand image!
But in this situation, how do they plan to make players want to switch to Game Pass? The more time passes, the less I understand their direction…
I don't understand why everyone believes their "Entire" business model relies on GP
They literally make more money from game sales than GP and have since GP launched so that belief is inherently false
I understand and I agree with you! But in that case, why not just become a publisher? Why move on to another console?
They need to have a console on the market that has access to Gamepass, that's why.
August and September will probably be much better for the PS5, especially if we have a PlayStation Showcase in September. The PS5 is expected to sell 1 million units in August and September, meaning a 3-month difference between units shipped and sold.