Switch 2 Best-Seller as Sales Near 2.5M - Americas Hardware Estimates for July 2025

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 544,737 units sold for July 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch 2 has sold 2.49 million units in two months.

The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console with an estimated 236,297 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 31.39 million units. The Nintendo Switch was the third best-selling console with an estimated 84,072 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 57.12 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in fourth place with 82,728 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 20.34 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the second month for Switch 1 in 2017 are up by over 231,000 units as the Switch 1 sold 313,277 units in its second month in the Americas in April 2017.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by nearly 7,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 139,000 units. PS4 sold 243,094 units for the month of July 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 221,886 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 227,193 (-49.0%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 202,906 units (-71.0%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 117,191 units (-58.2%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are down by nearly 1.40 million units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 114,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by less than 1,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by nearly 33,000 units.

2025 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 2.49 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 2.25 million units, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.94 million units, and the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 0.87 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for July 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 - 544,737 (2,485,812) PlayStation 5 - 236,297 (31,390,991) Switch 1 - 84,072 (57,116,463) Xbox Series X|S - 82,728 (20,344,665)

USA hardware estimates for July 2025:

Switch 2 - 456,499 PlayStation 5 - 197,342 Switch 1 - 70,118 Xbox Series X|S - 69,325

Weekly Sales:

July 12, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 107,183 PlayStation 5 - 72,299 Xbox Series X|S - 26,273 Switch 1 - 21,547

USA:

Switch 2 - 90,133 PlayStation 5 - 60,878 Xbox Series X|S - 22,071 Switch 1 - 17,964

July 19, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 205,884 PlayStation 5 - 58,607 Switch 1 - 21,316 Xbox Series X|S - 19,528

USA:

Switch 2 - 171,202 PlayStation 5 - 48,645 Switch 1 - 17,773 Xbox Series X|S - 16,374

July 26, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 133,625 PlayStation 5 - 54,048 Switch 1 - 20,425 Xbox Series X|S - 18,750

USA:

Switch 2 - 112,061 PlayStation 5 - 45,108 Switch 1 - 17,096 Xbox Series X|S - 15,686

August 2, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 98,045 PlayStation 5 - 51,343 Switch 1 - 20,784 Xbox Series X|S - 18,177

USA:

Switch 2 - 83,103 PlayStation 5 - 42,711 Switch 1 - 17,285 Xbox Series X|S - 15,194

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

