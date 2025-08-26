Skate Launches in Early Access on September 16 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Full Circle announced the free-to-play physics-based skateboarding game, Skate, will launch in Early Access for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store , and EA App on September 16.

The studio plans for the full release around one year after Early Access launches.

"Skate is not just a return, it’s a complete evolution of the franchise that’s built to last," said executive producer Mike McCartney. "Our goal with skate. is to capture the freedom, creative expression and community of skateboarding, and share it with as many people as possible. From day one, our priority has been to honor the legacy of the franchise while pushing it into a bold new future—one built in partnership with our players."

Skate head of creative Jeff Seamster added, "Community is the heart of skateboarding, and it’s the heart of Skate. From day one, we’ve aimed to create an open, welcoming space shaped by players. We’ve built this game alongside our community—listening, learning, and evolving together. Whether you’re a seasoned skater or just dropped in, Skate is a place to express yourself, connect and grow. No gatekeepers, no barriers—just a city built for skating and a community that keeps it alive. Early Access is a huge milestone in that journey, and we’re hyped to keep growing San Vansterdam with our crew around the world."

Set in the vibrant city of San Vansterdam, skate. is a multiplayer skateboarding destination offering a massive open world where players discover unique skate spots, land insane tricks and connect—or compete—with friends online. With four unique neighborhoods—Hedgemont, Gullcrest, Market Mile and Brickswich—each offering its own distinct vibe and challenges, the city is a huge playground for skaters. From parks and plazas to rooftops and massive ramps, every corner is packed with skateable spots, including the House of Rolling Reverence, a former church transformed into a trick haven for skaters.

At the core of skate. is the restored and improved Flick-It System, brought back to life through the Frostbite Engine to deliver the best skateboarding experience we have ever offered. With unparalleled precision and control, Flick-It brings the magic of the franchise back to life for a new generation of players. skate. also introduces a variety of new tricks—such as wallies, slappies and firecrackers—offering fresh ways to ride. Skatepedia serves as the ultimate resource for mastering tricks and styles, while ensuring accessibility for new players.

In skate., players can discover new ways to explore and get vertical with new off-board controls, giving them total freedom to roam, climb and find epic new spots. Additional features like Quick Drop allow players to place ramps, rails, benches and more anywhere in the world to fine-tune their perfect spot. skate. offers players the ability to find their own fun with endless activities, including rotating world map challenges—such as Line Challenges, Own The Spot and Sessions – as well as high-energy Throwdowns with friends. The new Spectate mode lets players instantly find the action and use Spectaport to jump straight into any live session.

Collaborative development with skate. fans and the community have always been a priority throughout our development process. Player feedback has been welcome all throughout playtesting and something Full Circle will continue to look at during the game’s Early Access period. During Early Access, players can expect to see new content every season, offering fresh challenges, cosmetics, music, world updates, and new events each season.

