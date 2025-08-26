LightSpeed Japan Studio Hires Capcom Veterans - News

LightSpeed Japan Studio has announced it has hired multiple Capcom game veterans Bingo Morihashi, Daigo Ikeno, and Gouda Cheese, as well as opened a new office based in Osaka.

Bingo Morihashi He previously worked on scenarios for the Devil May Cry series, Dragon’s Dogma series, and more. He will be a narrative lead at LightSpeed Japan Studio.

Daigo Ikeno previously worked on character designs for the Street Fighter and Devil May Cry series. will be an art director at LightSpeed Japan Studio.

Gouda Cheese worked on 2D character designs for Darkstalkers and Marvel vs. Capcom series, as well as on production for the anime Battle Spirits: Shounen Gekiha Dan. He will be an art designer at LightSpeed Japan Studio.

LightSpeed Japan Studio is led by Devil May Cry 5 and Dragon's Dogma series director Hideaki Itsuno.

"By establishing studios in both Tokyo and Osaka, we’ve put together a system that allows us to utilize some of Japan’s best game development talent," said Itsuno.

"The newly recruited senior members demonstrate leadership in the fields of narrative development, art direction, and character design, and will serve as a driving force in the creation of our innovative AAA action title. Creating an original AAA intellectual property from the ground up is extremely rare in Japan these days, and that is exactly what we are striving to do."

LightSpeed Japan Studio currently has around 40 employees and is developing a "next-generation cross-platform AAA action title."

Thanks, Gematsu.

