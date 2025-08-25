REPLACED Delayed to Spring 2026 - News

Publisher Thunderful Games and developer Sad Cat Studios announced the science-fiction retro-futuristic action platformer, REPLACED, has been delayed to spring 2026.

The game is in development for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It was previously announced for the Xbox One, however, there was no mention of that version.

"We know that our community is incredibly excited to play REPLACED and it’s no secret that it’s taken longer than we initially thought to deliver that to you all—we apologize for that," said game director Yura Zhdanovich.

"We’ve always been trying to do what’s right for the project, which in turn, means delivering to you a truly special experience. The good news is that we now are very close to finishing production and REPLACED will be coming to PC and Xbox Series X|S in spring 2026."

