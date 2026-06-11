Valor Mortis Delayed to October 13 Due to Busy September Release Schedule - News

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Publisher Lyrical Games and developer One More Level have announced the single-player first-person Soulslike game, Valor Mortis, has been delayed from September 24 to October 13. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam.

"September has become absolutely stacked with incredible looking games," reads the message from the developer. "We knew this was a possibility, but when you’re in a partner showcase as we were, dates get locked weeks in advance.

"We want to give Valor Mortis (and your wallet) some room to breathe. Therefore, we’ve decided to move our release date to October 13.

"In the meantime, we just launched our demo on Steam and have been getting loads of feedback. This new date also gives us even more time to improve the game. Try it out, let us know what you think, and we’ll see you in October!"

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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