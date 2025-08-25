Rumor: Nintendo Direct Planned for Mid-September - News

Nintendo is planning to hold a Nintendo Direct in mid-September, according to multiple sources that spoke with VideoGamesChronicle.

The reported date for the Nintendo Direct in September 12, which is one day before the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros.

Other than in 2024, Nintendo has held a Nintendo Direct in September almost every year. This includes 2023, 2022, 2021, and many more years.

Nintendo did hold a Kirby Air Riders focused Direct last week and a Nintendo Direct Partner in July.

This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

