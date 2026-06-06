Psychological Thriller Star Trek: Shadow Frontier Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

/ 826 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Paramount Games Studio and developer Bloober Team have announced story-driven action adventure psychological thriller, Star Trek: Shadow Frontier, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2027.

"We’ve long admired the way Bloober Team crafts deeply immersive, atmospheric experiences that keep players on the edge of their seats," said Paramount Games Studio senior vice president and head of creative and production Shawn Kittelsen.

"For Star Trek: Shadow Frontier, it was essential to partner with a studio that could both honor that legacy and push it forward. We have full confidence in Bloober’s ability to deliver a game that does justice to the Star Trek name while bringing something bold and new to the beloved franchise."

Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno added, "We’ve been waiting a long time to finally share what we’ve been working on. As lifelong fans of science-fiction, Star Trek has always held a special place in our hearts. By combining that passion with what we do best, horror, we’ve partnered with Paramount to create something truly unique: a new adventure set in a beloved universe, enriched with our own signature layer of dark, psychological thriller. We’re genuinely excited about this journey, and our hope is to honor the legacy of Star Trek in a way that feels both respectful yet refreshingly different."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Star Trek: Shadow Frontier is a story-driven, action-adventure set in the expansive Star Trek universe. Step into the fractured mind of former Lieutenant Ro Laren (voiced by Michelle Forbes) as she seeks to rescue an old friend by embarking on a harrowing journey of survival and self-discovery.

Explore: A Trek Into the Unknown

Star Trek: Shadow Frontier is a mature, story-driven, 3rd person action-adventure set in the expansive Star Trek universe. After crashing onto a distant planet overtaken by a strange consciousness, Ro Laren must survive in an environment that is as breathtaking as it is lethal.

In true Star Trek fashion, Ro’s mission is driven by duty and purpose. But here, discovery comes at a terrible cost. The more she uncovers, the deeper she is pulled into a corrupted labyrinth where her memories twist and the planet threatens to sever her connection to reality.

Only by solving the mysteries of this strange world can Ro hope to make peace with the demons of her past, boldly going into the heart of darkness like never before.

Investigate: The Lethal Planet

A planet-wide entity has overtaken the landscape… and weaponizes it. Creatures spawned within this environment patrol the lands and strike without warning, forcing Ro into desperate fights and narrow escapes.

Each encounter will test your resolve as much as your skill. You’ll need to stay alert, pay attention to your surroundings and choose whether to engage in combat or outmaneuver your enemies.

Survive: Fear Takes on Many Forms

The hostile ecosystem poses a constant threat to Ro’s existence. It seeks to absorb Ro’s consciousness, burrowing deep into her mind and plaguing her with haunting visions.

Environmental hazards and obstacles lurk around every corner. Exploration is both your only path to salvation and your potential undoing.

Make full use of iconic Star Trek technology to gain an advantage: use your Tricorder to scan and analyze items and rely on your trusty Phaser to solve puzzles and fend off enemies.

Star Trek Like You’ve Never Seen It Before

Star Trek: Shadow Frontier charts a bold new course for Star Trek: a mature, psychological action-adventure that honors the franchise’s core values of curiosity and courage. Venture with Ro Laren beyond the edge of charted space… and beyond the limits of sanity.

Balanced and varied gameplay blends exploration, puzzles, combat and cinematic set-pieces into a gripping, story-driven adventure that rewards patience, observation, and smart decision-making.

Explore. Investigate. Survive.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles