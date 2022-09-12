Nintendo Direct Set for Tomorrow, September 13 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 1,006 Views
Nintendo announced it will host a Nintendo Direct tomorrow, September 13 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET / 3:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch in on YouTube and Nintendo.com.
The Nintendo Direct will feature around 40 minutes of new information mainly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter.
The UK version of the Nintendo Direct will not be livestreamed, but instead published on YouTube at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 4:00 pm UK. This is out of respect during the period of national mourning in the UK.
Crossing my fingers for some Metroid Prime stuff there :) (remake or 4).
Could be nice to see some Tactics Ogre gameplay or info but very unlikely.
We should get the Zelda title and release date. With some extra luck maybe even an previously unannounced holiday title.
Knowing next time we see it is probably in February, there is indeed a need of a title and release date if it's coming around spring next year. It might be just like "April 2023"
Let's see Prime remake and WW/TP HD pack announced for the holiday season. Plus new DK game announced for next year. Plus more BotW2 info and footage.
Why would they release a WW/TP pack when they can release them individually for 60$ each?