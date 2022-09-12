Nintendo Direct Set for Tomorrow, September 13 - News

/ 1,006 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Nintendo announced it will host a Nintendo Direct tomorrow, September 13 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET / 3:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch in on YouTube and Nintendo.com.

The Nintendo Direct will feature around 40 minutes of new information mainly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter.

The UK version of the Nintendo Direct will not be livestreamed, but instead published on YouTube at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 4:00 pm UK. This is out of respect during the period of national mourning in the UK.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles