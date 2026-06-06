Mistfall Hunter Launches July 29 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Developer Bellring Games announced the third-person action PvPvE extraction RPG, Mistfall Hunter, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on July 29.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Mistfall Hunter drops players into the Gyldenmist as Gyldhunters: class-based warriors hunting the corroded horrors that stalk the fog. Squad up in three-player teams or push in solo, choose your class, and extract before something out there extracts you.

Meet the Withered Knight

Once they were Rose Knights of the Kingdom of Gaenaria: sworn, ceremonial, gilded. Now they are exiles, cast to the North and branded “Withered Knights.” Their armor is worn. Their honor is shattered. Their faith is not.

In Mistfall Hunter, the Withered Knight strides into the Gyldenmist with a two-handed greatsword and a chivalric code that won’t quit. The weapon’s reach is unusually long, rewarding patient spacing and clean reads. But the class is built around something more interesting than raw damage. At its heart is a sigil-and-detonation loop that turns every encounter into a setup for a payoff.

Core kit:

Withering Sigils and Reckoning – Mark enemies in combat. Detonate the sigils at the right moment for layered damage and battlefield control.

– Mark enemies in combat. Detonate the sigils at the right moment for layered damage and battlefield control. Parry – A precise, timing-based defensive tool. Mistime it and eat the hit. Land it and flip the exchange.

– A precise, timing-based defensive tool. Mistime it and eat the hit. Land it and flip the exchange. Thorn Guide – A grappling skill that drags enemies into position, pulling targets out of formation for teammates to clean up.

– A grappling skill that drags enemies into position, pulling targets out of formation for teammates to clean up. Withering Talent: The class’s defining mechanic. Suppress and grind down with Sigils, or break enemy lines at the decisive moment. Your build, your call.

The Withered Knight joins an existing roster that includes the Mercenary, Sorcerer, Blackarrow, Shadowstrix, and Seer. It slots cleanly into three-player team compositions as a tempo-setter and crowd-control specialist.

Open Beta: June 14

Mistfall Hunter opens its doors to the full community with a public open beta on Saturday, June 14 at 6:00 p.m. PT to June 2 at 3:00 a.m. PT across Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation. The open beta is the first chance for players to experience the full three-player cooperative loop ahead of launch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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