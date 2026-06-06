Future Games Show: Summer Showcase 2026 Featured Over 40 Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 376 Views
The Future Games Show: Summer Showcase 2026 took place today and came in at around two hours in length with over 40 games featured.
Games that were shown can be wishlisted on Steam from the Future Games Show page.
The showcase was hosted by video game acting veterans Troy Baker and Alix Wilton Regan. There were 10 world premieres, deep dives, trailers, and more.
View the showcase below:
Here is the list of games that were featured:
- Arizona Sunshine
- Wardogs
- The Pines
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
- Little Nightmares 3 - The Backstage
- Enginefall
- Gothic 1 Remake
- Sky: Children of the Light: Dear Van Gogh
- Halloween: The Game
- Realm of Ink
- Duskfade
- WheelMates
- WTF - Waifu Tactical Force
- Be My Horde
- Fading Echo
- Prison of Husks
- Forever Skies
- AGX GP
- Don't Fret
- Marsupilami 2 - Salsa Palombia
- Dinghai: The Ocean Pillar
- Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced
- Blasphemous 2: The Third Sin
- Defender of the Crown: The Legend Returns
- Holdfast: American Revolution
- They will Come
- BioEden
- The Sinking City 2
- Skatesterre
- Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Blood Moon
- The Alters: Last Variable
- Aniimo
- Cordura
- Chronoscript: The Endless End
- Impermanence
- The Lift: Supernatural Handyman Simulator
- My Cannibal Family
- Mistfall Hunter
- Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival
- DeadRoot
- The Road of Dust and Sorrow
- Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis
- 1666: Amsterdam
- Exodus Extended Gameplay Reveal
Thanks, GamesRadar.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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