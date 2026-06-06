Future Games Show: Summer Showcase 2026 Featured Over 40 Games - News

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The Future Games Show: Summer Showcase 2026 took place today and came in at around two hours in length with over 40 games featured.

Games that were shown can be wishlisted on Steam from the Future Games Show page.

The showcase was hosted by video game acting veterans Troy Baker and Alix Wilton Regan. There were 10 world premieres, deep dives, trailers, and more.

View the showcase below:

Here is the list of games that were featured:

Arizona Sunshine

Wardogs

The Pines

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

Little Nightmares 3 - The Backstage

Enginefall

Gothic 1 Remake

Sky: Children of the Light: Dear Van Gogh

Halloween: The Game

Realm of Ink

Duskfade

WheelMates

WTF - Waifu Tactical Force

Be My Horde

Fading Echo

Prison of Husks

Forever Skies

AGX GP

Don't Fret

Marsupilami 2 - Salsa Palombia

Dinghai: The Ocean Pillar

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced

Blasphemous 2: The Third Sin

Defender of the Crown: The Legend Returns

Holdfast: American Revolution

They will Come

BioEden

The Sinking City 2

Skatesterre

Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Blood Moon

The Alters: Last Variable

Aniimo

Cordura

Chronoscript: The Endless End

Impermanence

The Lift: Supernatural Handyman Simulator

My Cannibal Family

Mistfall Hunter

Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival

DeadRoot

The Road of Dust and Sorrow

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

1666: Amsterdam

Exodus Extended Gameplay Reveal

Thanks, GamesRadar.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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