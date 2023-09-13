Nintendo Direct Set for Tomorrow, September 14 - News

posted 6 hours ago

Nintendo announced it will host a Nintendo Direct tomorrow, September 14 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET / 3:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch in on YouTube and Nintendo.com.

The Nintendo Direct will feature around 40 minutes of information mainly focused on games launching for the Nintendo Switch this Winter.

Tune in on Sept. 14 at 7 a.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused on #NintendoSwitch games releasing this winter.



Watch it live here: https://t.co/tUb8vyZNfx pic.twitter.com/WJcQ5ZQl1b — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2023

