Mario Kart World Retakes First on the French Charts

Mario Kart World (NS2) has retaken first place on the French charts for week 33, 2025, according to SELL.

Mafia: The Old Country (PS5) is down one spot to second place, while Donkey Kong Bananza (NS2) remained in third place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up oner spot to fourth place and Minecraft (NS) re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Kart World Donkey Kong Bananza Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV

PlayStation 5

Mafia: The Old Country Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2

Xbox Series X|S

Mafia: The Old Country Assassin's Creed Shadows Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Animal Crossing: New Horizons

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Farming Simulator 25 Minecraft Java & Bedrock Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition

