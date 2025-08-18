Mafia: The Old Country Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 778 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Mafia: The Old Country has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 32nd week of 2025.

Ready Or Not was the one other new release with it debuting in sixth place.

Donkey Kong Bananza and Minecraft dropped one spot to second and third places, respectively. EA Sports FC 25 remained in fourth place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped two spots to fifth place.

Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV and Super Mario Party Jamboree dropped two spots to seventh and eighth places, respectively. Hogwarts Legacy remained in ninth place and Grand Theft Auto V rounds out the top 10.

There are a total of six multiplatform games titles in the top 10 and four Nintendo games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Mafia: The Old Country - NEW Donkey Kong Bananza Minecraft EA Sports FC 25 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ready Or Not - NEW Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV Super Mario Party Jamboree Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles