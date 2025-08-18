Date Everything! Tops 500,000 Units Sold - Sales

/ 512 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher Team17 and developer Sassy Chap Games have announced the sandbox dating sim, Date Everything!, has surpassed 500,000 units sold.

Date Everything! released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on June 17.

Read details on the game below:

Date Everything! brings an exciting new twist on the dating simulator genre.

Your BFA in customer service unfortunately goes to waste as you lose your job to AI. But... a mysterious stranger sends a gift - magical glasses called 'Dateviators' - which make your house come alive and dateable!

Each dateable object will open up, have their own stories and potentially become your lovers, friends, or enemies. With an exhaustive Who's Who of voice actors keeping you company on your journey!

Features:

100 dateable characters

Fully voice acted with branching narratives

At least 3 endings per dateable character

Puns galore

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles