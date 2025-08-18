FC 25 is the Best-Selling Game in Europe So Far in 2025, Assassin's Creed Shadows Top New Release - Sales

/ 1,254 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

EA Sports FC 25 is the best-selling game in Europe through July 28, according to GSD data via The Game Business.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is so far the second best-selling game of 2025 in Europe and the top-selling new release of the year.

Other new releases in the top 20 include Split Fiction in sixth place, Monster Hunter Wilds in seventh place, Mario Kart World in ninth place, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 in 10th place, Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered in 11th place, Elden Ring: Nightreign in 13h place, and F1 25 in 17th place.

71 million PC and console games have been sold across the major European markets through July 28. This is a six percent drop over the same period last year. There were 52 million digital games sold and 19.7 million physical games sold. 74 percent of the market were digital sales, which is up two percent year-on-year.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in Europe for 2025 through 28, 2025:

1. EA Sports FC 25 (EA)

2. Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Ubisoft)

3. Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar)

4. Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar)

5. Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros)

6. Split Fiction (EA)

7. Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

8. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Activision Blizzard)

9. Mario Kart World (Nintendo)*

10. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (Plaion)

11. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered (Bethesda)

12. Star Wars Battlefront 2 (EA)

13. Elden Ring: Nightreign (Bandai Namco)

14. It Takes Two (EA)

15. Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar)

16. NBA 2K25 (2K Games)

17. F1 25 (EA)

18. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft)

19. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)*

20. Battlefield 1 (EA)

*Digital data unavailable

Games bundled with hardware is included (including digital and physical games)

Data covers Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles