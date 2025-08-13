PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics for August 2025 Announced - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog has revealed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog games for August 2025.

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog and Classics will be available from Tuesday, August 19.

On the same day, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will be available as a Game Trial for PlayStation Plus Premium members. The game will be playable up to five hours as a time-limited trial.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games are Lies of P for the PS5 and PS4, Day Z for the PS4, and My Hero One’s Justice 2 for the PS4.

Check out the latest information below:

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

Mortal Kombat 1 | PS5

Following the thrilling climax of Mortal Kombat 11, the all-powerful Fire God Liu Kang has created a New Era in the hope of bringing peace to Earthrealm and beyond. Through the series’ most cinematic story mode yet, you’ll be reintroduced to a cast of legendary warriors as you’ve never seen them before. Expect twists on classic friendships and rivalries, as well as new backstories that will change everything you think you know about your favorite Kombatants. Discover a host of new offline and online game modes as you master a revitalized fighting system that boasts bone-crunching Fatal Blows, defensive Breakers and the most creatively vicious Fatalities yet.

Marvel’s Spider-Man | PS5, PS4

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Insomniac Games, and Marvel have teamed up to create an authentic Spider-Man adventure. This isn’t the Spider-Man you’ve met or ever seen before. This is an experienced Peter Parker who’s more masterful at fighting big crime in Marvel’s New York. At the same time, he’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of millions of New Yorkers rests upon his shoulders.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will be available to PS5 players, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition available to PS4 players to download. In relevant markets, PS4 players can stream Marvel’s Spider-Man (base game).

Sword of the Sea | PS5

Surf across magnificent waves of sand and glistening waters on an epic quest to restore a lost ocean in Sword of the Sea. From the visionary artist behind ABZÛ, The Pathless, and Journey – Sword of the Sea is an atmospheric surfing adventure with high-speed Hoversword movement inspired by skateboarding and snowboarding. Carve your way forward on the ancient and powerful Hoversword, which moves like a snowboard, skateboard, and surfboard all in one. Build momentum to reach top speed and catch big air off the crests of giant waves. Pull off radical flips, spins, and grab tricks with ease as you shred halfpipes, ramps, and wall rides. It’s the perfect balance of exhilarating action and fluid, meditative movement.

Earth Defense Force 6 | PS5, PS4

Set three years after the events of the previous entry, Earth Defense Force 6 unfolds in a decimated world on the brink of collapse, where humanity’s population has been nearly wiped out. Take on the role of an Earth Defense Force soldier in this explosive third-person shooter and battle towering alien threats, alone or in co-op. Stand your ground with courage and wisdom.

Unicorn Overlord | PS5, PS4

From the masterminds that brought 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Odin Sphere, and Dragon’s Crown, ATLUS x Vanillaware presents the rebirth of tactical fantasy RPG. Fight against fate and embark on a royal adventure to regain your reign alongside trustworthy allies. Unicorn Overlord combines the timeless tactical RPG genre with overworld exploration and innovative battle system for a unique epic fantasy experience in the iconic Vanillaware style.

Atelier Ryza 3 Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key | PS5, PS4

The final summer, the final secret… Ryza’s final adventure is about to begin! The story begins when a group of islands called Kark Isles appear near Ryza’s—the protagonist’s—hometown. Seeing this as a threat to their home, Ryza and her friends investigate the isles and discover ruins with a huge gate. Just as Ryza approaches the gate, a strange voice echoes in her head, telling her to reach the Code of the Universe. What is it that lies beyond the gate, and what does the “Code of the Universe” mean? In hopes of finding a way to save their home, Ryza and her friends set off on a great adventure that revolves around a Key and the roots of alchemy.

Indika | PS5

Indika is a third-person, story-driven game set in a strange world where religious visions clash with harsh reality. It tells the story of a young nun who sets off on a journey of self-discovery with the most unusual, horn-headed companion by her side. On the outside, Indika seems to be a typical nun attempting to adjust to a difficult and monotonous monastery life. Humble and innocent in her appearance, do not be deceived as this young girl has also made a highly unlikely acquaintance—as she speaks with the devil himself. Indika’s unusual connection with the Evil One leads her on an errand beyond the safe walls of the monastery. The world she discovers can only be described as a wild combination of comedy and tragedy straight out of the novels by Dostoyevski and Bulhakov.

Harold Halibut | PS5

Harold Halibut is a handmade narrative game about friendship and life on a city-sized spaceship submerged in an alien ocean. It’s been 250 years since your home – an ark-like spaceship – fled an Earth on the verge of cold war to find a habitable planet to preserve the human race. You are Harold, a young lab assistant for the ship’s lead scientist, Jeanne Mareaux. While most of the ship’s inhabitants have reconciled themselves to a life lived aboard the sunken ship, Mareaux still works tirelessly to find a way for the ship to leave the planet and find a new, dryer home.

Coral Island | PS5

It’s time to leave big-city life in Pokyo behind and start a new chapter of your life on Coral Island! Be who you want and create the idyllic farm of your dreams, where you’ll tend crops, nurture animals, and build a bond with the natural world around you. Help revitalize the nearby town and its surrounding coral reefs, and forge relationships with a vibrant community of more than 70 fellow people who call Coral Island home. Farm. Decorate. Craft. Explore. Relax. Your future—and the future of Coral Island—is what you make of it.

PlayStation Plus Premium

Resident Evil 2 | PS5, PS4 (PS)

Two months after the terrifying Mansion Incident, two people made their way to Raccoon City. Leon S. Kennedy, a newly-assigned officer in the Raccoon Police Department, and Claire Redfield, who has been trying to track down her missing brother. Little do they know of what nightmares Raccoon City has in store for them… Experience Resident Evil 2, first released on the original PlayStation, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis | PS5, PS4 (PS)

A little over a month and a half after the Mansion Incident, another nightmare unfolds at almost the same time as Resident Evil 2 as Raccoon City faces destruction due to the threat of the ‘T-virus’. You take on the role of former S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine as she attempts to escape the devastated city while investigating the mystery behind the Umbrella Corporation. Witness the climax of the Raccoon City story with your own eyes. Experience Resident Evil 3 Nemesis, first released on the original PlayStation, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.

