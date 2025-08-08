Donkey Kong Bananza Debuts in 2nd on the German Charts for July 2025 - Sales

The list of the best-selling games in Germany for July 2025 have been released.

There were two new releases in the top 20 for the month with Donkey Kong Bananza debuting in second place and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 debuting in ninth place.

EA Sports FC 25 is up one spot to first place, while Star Wars Battlefront 2 dropped two spots to third place. It Takes Two is up five spots to fourth place and Red Dead Redemption 2 is up two spots to fifth place.

EA Sports F1 25 is down two spots to sixth place, Little Nightmares II is up from 16th to seventh place, and Hogwarts Legacy is up two spots to eighth place. Grand Theft Auto V is down five spots to 10th place, Elden Ring re-entered the charts in 11th place, and Split Fiction is up one spot to 12th place.

Assassin's Creed Shadows re-entered the charts in 13th place, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy remained in 14th place, and Robocop: Rogue City is up four spots to 15th place. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is up two spots to 16th place and Minecraft re-entered the charts in 17th place.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 dropped three spots to 18th place, The Crew Motorfest re-entered the charts in 19th place, and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach fell from sixth to 20th place.

