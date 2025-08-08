Drag x Drive Global Jam Demo Playable This Weekend - News

Nintendo announced the three-versus-three sports game, Drag x Drive, will have a Global Jam demo available to play on the Switch 2 eShop this weekend.

There will be three sessions lasting four hours each that take place on August 9 and 10.

Here are the times for the different sessions:

August 9 from 3am PT / 6am ET / 11am BST to 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST

August 9 from 5pm PT / 8pm ET / 1am BST (August 10) to 9pm PT / 12am ET / 5am BST

August 10 from 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST to 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST

Drag x Drive will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on August 14.

