GTA Series Approaches 455M, RDR Series Tops 104M, Borderlands Series Tops 94M

Take-Two Interactive has released its latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 2025 and in the report has provided an update on the latest sales figures for its best-selling franchises, as well as an update on the sales of individual games.

The Grand Theft Auto series is the best-selling franchise by Take-Two with nearly 455 million units sold-in. This is up from 450 million units from the previous quarter. Grand Theft Auto V has sold-in over 215 million units, which is the same figure as the previous quarter. As a note, Take-Two has been updating Grand Theft Auto V in increments of five million units.

The Red Dead Redemption series has sold-in over 104 million units worldwide, which is up from 100 million units. Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold-in over 77 million units, which is up from 74 million units. It is also the best-selling title of the past seven years in the US in terms of dollar sales.

The NBA 2K series has sold-in over 162 million units worldwide, which is up from over 160 million units.

The Borderlands series has sold-in over 94 million units worldwide, which is up from nearly 93 million units. Sales reported for Borderlands 2 has sold-in over 30 million, which is the same as the previous quarter. Borderlands 3 has sold-in over 23 million units, which is up from over 22 million units.

Sid Meier’s Civilization series has sold-in nearly 77 million units, which is up from over 76 million units.

13 franchises with individual titles from Take-Two have sold-in over five million units. This includes Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, NBA 2K, Borderlands, Carnival Games, Bioshock, Max Payne, L.A. Noire, XCOM 2, Bully, Mafia, Sid Meier’s Civilization, and Midnight Club. Take-Two also has 15 of the top 200 highest-grossing mobile games in the US.

"Our outstanding first quarter results reflect ongoing demand for our core franchises and the increasingly diversified, successful nature of our business. We are raising our Fiscal Year 2026," said Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick.

"Net Bookings outlook to $6.05 to $6.15 billion as a result of our strong start to the fiscal year. As we approach the release of the most ambitious pipeline in our company’s history, we have exceptional confidence in our multi-year outlook and our ability to deliver meaningful shareholder returns."

Take-Two reported total net bookings grew 17 percent to $1.42 billion for the quarter and GAAP net revenue was $1.50 billion for the quarter, which is up from $1.34 billion in the same quarter a year ago. GAAP net loss was $11.9 million.

"The Grand Theft Auto series once again exceeded our expectations," said Zelnick. "Momentum remains exceptionally strong, and to date, Grand Theft Auto V has sold-in over 215 million units worldwide. During the quarter, engagement for Grand Theft Auto Online benefited from the record-setting launch of Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 and the successful release of the 'Money Fronts' Summer content pack, which culminated in higher than expected recurrent consumer spending growth. We are pleased that new player accounts for GTA Online grew over 50% year-over-year."

Zelnick added, "In closing, we are thrilled with our company’s positive momentum and have enormous anticipation for this quarter’s launches of Mafia: The Old Country, NBA 2K26, and Borderlands 4. We remain deeply committed to excellence, to delivering the highest quality entertainment experiences for all of our audiences, and to driving meaningful returns for our shareholders."

