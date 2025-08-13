Switch 2 Dominates in 2nd Month - Japan Hardware Estimates for July 2025 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console in Japan with 379,462 units sold for June 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch 2 has now sold an estimated 1.70 million units lifetime in Japan.

The Nintendo Switch 1 sold an estimated 58,473 units to bring its lifetime sales to 35.92 million units. The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 27,519 units to bring its lifetime sales to 6.95 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 940 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.68 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the second month for Switch 1 in 2017 are up by 0.17 million units as the Switch 1 sold 0.21 million units in Japan in April 2017.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by nearly 47,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 300 units. PS4 sold 74,127 units for the month of July 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 1,281 units.

Nintendo Switch 1 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 178,932 units (-75.4%). PlayStation 5 sales are down by 91,679 (-76.9%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 14,608 units (-94.0%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are down by over 937,000 units, Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by over 17,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 29,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by less than 1,000 units.

2025 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold an estimated 1.70 million units, the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 0.86 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 0.48 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.02 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Japan hardware estimates for July 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 - 379,462 ( 1,696,409 ) Switch 1 - 58,473 ( 35,922,973 ) PlayStation 5 - 27,519 ( 6,948,679 ) Xbox Series X|S - 940 ( 682,589 )

Weekly Sales:

Japan July 12, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 72,029 Switch 1 - 13,426 PlayStation 5 - 7,275 Xbox Series X|S - 244

Japan July 19, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 152,393 Switch 1 - 11,778 PlayStation 5 - 6,162 Xbox Series X|S - 154

Japan July 26, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 92,151 Switch 1 - 14,621 PlayStation 5 - 6,928 Xbox Series X|S - 267

Japan August 2, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 62,889 Switch 1 - 18,648 PlayStation 5 - 7,154 Xbox Series X|S - 275

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

