Demon Slayer Debuts in 1st the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 63K

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 54,491 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending August 3, 2025. The PS5 version debuted in fifth place with sales of 12,351 units.

hololive Holo’s Hanafuda (NS) debuted in fourth place with sales of 16,200 units.

Castlevania Advance Collection (NS) debuted in seventh place with sales of 9,101 units.

Mario Kart World (NS2) is down one spot to second place with sales of 51,544 units and Donkey Kong Bananza (NS2) is down one spot to third place with sales of 25,199 units. Super Mario Party Jamboree: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (NS2) has fallen three spots to sixth place with sales of 10,250 units.

Minecraft (NS) is is eighth place with sales of 7,932 units, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 7,027 units, and Tamagotchi Plaza (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 5,574 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 67,733 units sold. The Switch 1 sold 18,637 units, the PlayStation 5 sold 7,141 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 271 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 19 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Aniplex, 08/01/25) – 54,491 (New) [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 51,544 (1,445,628) [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 25,199 (20,7055) [NSW] hololive Holo’s Hanafuda (Gemdrops, 07/31/25) – 16,200 (New) [PS5] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Aniplex, 08/01/25) – 12,351 (New) [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 10,250 (28,419) [NSW] Castlevania Advance Collection (Superdeluxe Games, 07/31/25) – 9,101 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,932 (3,955,307) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,027 (6,398,596) [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 5,574 (161,597)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 62,733 (1,677,123) Switch OLED Model – 10,506 (9,115,134) Switch Lite – 5,505 (6,623,998) PlayStation 5 – 4,426 (5,729,645) Switch – 2,626 (20,130,468) PlayStation 5 Pro – 1,884 (235,217) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 831 (981,517) Xbox Series S – 155 (339,042) Xbox Series X – 78 (321,223) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 38 (21,174) PlayStation 4 – 19 (7,929,811)

