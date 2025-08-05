Grounded 2, Titan Quest II, and Tales of the Shire Debut on the Steam Charts - Sales

Grounded 2 has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 32, 2025, which ended August 5, 2025.

There were two other new releases in the top 10 with Titan Quest II debuting in fourth place and Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of The Rings Game debuting in ninth place.

Pre-orders for Battlefield 6 came in second place. Steam Deck is down two spots to third place, Dead by Daylight is up two spots to fifth place, and PEAK fell three spots to sixth place.

Ready or Not is down two spots to seventh place, Mage Arena is in eighth place, and Cyberpunk 2077 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Grounded 2 - NEW Battlefield 6 - Pre-orders Steam Deck Titan Quest II - NEW Dead by Daylight PEAK Ready or Not Mage Arena Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of The Rings Game - NEW Cyberpunk 2077

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Grounded 2 - NEW Battlefield 6 - Pre-orders Steam Deck PUBG: Battlegrounds Titan Quest II - NEW Dead by Daylight PEAK Umamusume: Pretty Derby Marvel Rivals

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

