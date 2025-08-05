Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown Launches August 14 for Xbox Series X|S and Switch - News

Developer Strange Scaffold announced the turn-based game, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch on August 14.

The game first released for PC via Steam in May 2025.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown is the first-ever turn-based Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles video game. Inspired by the classic cartoon, you’ll experience a bold new approach to the world of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! Splinter and Shredder are dead, and as the Turtles approach adulthood, they’re not just growing up… they’re growing apart.

Battle the Foot Clan as a powerful new leader takes control in action-packed campaigns that showcase each Turtle individually. Carve through enemies in 20 constantly-mutating levels that grow, shrink, and add new threats with each turn, inspired by classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games! Rack up points for high scores while experiencing a powerful original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles story from acclaimed indie studio Strange Scaffold. This is the next step for Michelangelo, Donatello, Leonardo, and Raphael—and you can experience it with flying, slashing figurines in graphic novel-inspired splendor.

Features:

20 action-packed levels, divided into campaigns focusing on individual characters.

A unique take on the world of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from the minds at Strange Scaffold (Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, I Am Your Beast).

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from the minds at Strange Scaffold (Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, I Am Your Beast). Innovative turn-based beat ’em up combat, complete with mutating arenas.

beat ’em up combat, complete with mutating arenas. Gorgeous graphic novel-inspired art style, with paint splatter, figurines, and diorama setpieces.

Customizable movesets to shape each Turtles’ playstyle

Thumping multi-genre soundtrack from award-winning composer RJ Lake (Unbeatable, El Paso, Elsewhere).

