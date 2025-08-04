By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Donkey Kong Bananza Remains in 1st on the French Charts

Donkey Kong Bananza Remains in 1st on the French Charts - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 39 minutes ago / 165 Views

Donkey Kong Bananza (NS2) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 30, 2025, according to SELL

Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (NS2) debuted in third place and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (PS5) debuted in fourth place.

Mario Kart World (NS2) remained in second place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped one spot to fifth place.

Nintendo Switch 2
  1. Donkey Kong Bananza
  2. Mario Kart World
  3. Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV

PlayStation 5

  1. Wuchang: Fallen Feathers - Day One Edition
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  3. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Xbox Series X|S

  1. Wuchang: Fallen Feathers - Day One Edition
  2. Assassin's Creed Shadows
  3. F1 25
Nintendo Switch
  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  2. Minecraft
  3. Super Mario Party Jamboree
PS4
  1. EA Sports FC 25
  2. Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
  3. Red Dead Redemption 2
Xbox One
  1. Hogwarts Legacy
  2. Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
  3. Red Dead Redemption 2
PC
  1. Farming Simulator 25
  2. Minecraft Java & Bedrock
  3. Need for Speed: The Run

