Donkey Kong Bananza Remains in 1st on the French Charts

Donkey Kong Bananza (NS2) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 30, 2025, according to SELL.

Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (NS2) debuted in third place and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (PS5) debuted in fourth place.

Mario Kart World (NS2) remained in second place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped one spot to fifth place.

Nintendo Switch 2

Donkey Kong Bananza Mario Kart World Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV

PlayStation 5

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers - Day One Edition Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Xbox Series X|S

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers - Day One Edition Assassin's Creed Shadows F1 25

Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Super Mario Party Jamboree

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Farming Simulator 25 Minecraft Java & Bedrock Need for Speed: The Run

