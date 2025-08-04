Donkey Kong Bananza Remains in 1st on the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 39 minutes ago / 165 Views
Donkey Kong Bananza (NS2) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 30, 2025, according to SELL.
Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (NS2) debuted in third place and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (PS5) debuted in fourth place.
Mario Kart World (NS2) remained in second place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped one spot to fifth place.
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Mario Kart World
- Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV
PlayStation 5
- Wuchang: Fallen Feathers - Day One Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Xbox Series X|S
- Wuchang: Fallen Feathers - Day One Edition
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- F1 25
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Minecraft
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- EA Sports FC 25
- Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Farming Simulator 25
- Minecraft Java & Bedrock
- Need for Speed: The Run
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
