Yuke's to Acquire Utawarerumono Developer Aquaplus

Yuke's announced it will acquire Utawarerumono and ToHeart developer Aquaplus from Pole To Win Holdings for 783.52 million yen ($5.33 million USD).

The deal includes Aquaplus subsidiary Fixrecords and is expected to close by September 2025.

"Through this share transfer, it has been decided to proceed with the transaction based on the expectation that making Aquaplus, which has strengths in game scenario production, a subsidiary of Yuke's, which is highly regarded for its technological capabilities and planning expertise in game software development, will create synergies that enhance the content capabilities of both companies," reads the press release. "As a result, this is expected to contribute to the enhancement of both companies’ corporate value."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

