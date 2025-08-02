Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV Debuts in 2nd on the Swiss Charts - Sales

Donkey Kong Bananza has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 30th week of 2025.

Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV debuted in second place, while the original Switch version, Super Mario Party Jamboree, was down one spot to seventh place.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers debuted in sixth place and Ed & Edda: Grand Prix - Racing Champions debuted in eighth place.

Minecraft, EA Sports FC 25, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe each dropped one spot to third, fourth, and fifth places, respectively. The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom fell four spots to ninth place and Hogwarts Legacy dropped two spots to 10th pace.

There are a total of six Nintendo games titles in the top 10 and four multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Donkey Kong Bananza Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV - NEW Minecraft EA Sports FC 25 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wuchang: Fallen Feathers - NEW Super Mario Party Jamboree Ed & Edda: Grand Prix - Racing Champions - NEW The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Hogwarts Legacy

