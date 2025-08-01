First-Person RPG Fatekeeper Announced for PC - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Paraglacial have announced first-person RPG, Fatekeeper, for PC via Steam. It will launch in Early Access this winter.

Venture into a handcrafted world where ruins whisper of past cataclysms. Master the art of sword and sorcery and forge your path with relics, spells and choices that shape who you become in this first-person RPG.

A Handcrafted World

While Fatekeeper follows a focused narrative path, the world invites exploration. From ancient battlegrounds, vast underground caverns and serene forests to crumbling sanctuaries forgotten by time, each area rewards curiosity with hidden lore, forgotten relics, and unexpected encounters.

Melee and Magic

Battle a wide variety of foes, each with distinct patterns, strengths, and weaknesses. Success demands both skill and preparation. Engage in reactive melee combat, unleash spells with precision, and adapt your tactics on the fly. Your build matters—but so does how you wield it.

Progression

Fatekeeper offers rich progression mechanics that go far beyond surface-level stats. Build and refine your character with meaningful choices across combat styles, attributes, and spell schools. Whether you lean into raw strength, nimble precision, or devastating sorcery, the game supports a wide range of viable and unique builds.

Armor and Weapons

Discover, loot, and master a wide variety of weapons, armor, and artifacts. Customize your loadout to suit your playstyle, and experiment with powerful combinations to overcome increasingly challenging enemies. Every item matters—and the right gear can be the difference between victory and ruin.

