The Guild: Europa 1410 Announced for PC - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Ashborne Games have announced The Guild: Europa 1410 for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2026.

The Guild: Europa 1410 takes you back to the roots of the series, drawing inspiration from the original Europa 1400: The Guild. Starting at the head of a fledgling dynasty with only a modest business, your journey begins. As the years pass and your enterprise grows, you need to expand your family’s influence and secure a succession to ensure your legacy endures.

However, business and trade alone won’t give you a voice in the town hall. To truly steer the fortunes of the city and ensure the law always favors your ambitions, you must engage in the intricate political landscape. Use popularity, bribes, or even blackmail to climb the social ladder and secure your place in the highest offices.

In The Guild: Europa 1410, you navigate a complex web of relationships, where every decision can impact your dynasty’s future. Master the art of trade and production to build your wealth and use diplomacy and cunning to outmaneuver rivals. Build your legacy and make choices that will ripple through future generations. Whether through strategic alliances or open rivalry and clever schemes, the path to dominance is yours to choose.

Goods and Trade

As in every The Guild game, craft and trade is one of the core pillars of The Guild: Europa 1410. Choose from a wide variety of professions, like the blacksmith, alchemist or the tailor, and expand your business until you are the most influential magnate in the city.

Each profession offers an immersive and unique gameplay experience, putting you in charge of your business’ growth and success.

Theft and Robbery

For those who prefer alternative ways to make money, The Guild: Europa 1410 offers a different, more thrilling path. Engage in cart robberies, scout buildings for valuable loot, send your thieves to pickpocket unsuspecting citizens, and even kidnap people for ransom. The life of those who oppose the law is filled with danger but full of excitement and potential for great rewards.

Alternatively, you can choose to uphold the law and patrol the streets with your guardsmen. Protect the city from criminals, maintain order, and earn the respect of all law-abiding citizens. Whether you choose a life of crime or one of virtue will have a significant impact on your fellow citizens.

Politics and Intrigue

In The Guild: Europa 1410, politics is key. Securing one of the prestigious and powerful offices yourself can significantly advance your ambitions while impeding your rivals. And when necessary, a bit of blackmail can be just the tool to secure the support you need from other office holders. But beware—every criminal action you take could leave behind evidence, potentially to be used against you in court.

Immersion

Experience a new level of immersion with state-of-the-art graphics that bring the world of The Guild to life like never before. From bustling marketplaces and busy workshops to the intricate architecture of the town hall, every detail is crafted to support the simulation of a realistic, historic city. Watch as new districts take shape and the landscape transforms around you, reflecting your own actions and the growth and development of the city.

Additionally, The Guild: Europa 1410 introduces a host of innovative new features to the series to further enrich your gameplay experience, while staying true to the essence and core of The Guild series, offering engaging gameplay for both new players and longtime fans.

Multiplayer

Challenge others and share your medieval adventures in exciting multiplayer sessions with up to 12 players. Compete, collaborate and backstab your way to the top, harass your friends with cart ambushes, drag them to court, break into their houses or challenge them to duels—the multiplayer mode offers countless opportunities to make sure every game is unique and memorable.

