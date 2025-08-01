Switch 2 Ships 5.82 Million Units as of June 2025, Switch 1 Ships 153.10 Million - Sales

Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch 1 through June 30, 2025.

The Nintendo Switch 2 shipped 5.82 million units, while 8.67 million Switch 2 games have been shipped.

Shipment figures for the Nintendo Switch 1 reached 153.10 million units, while 1,415.63 million Switch 1 games have been shipped lifetime.

For the quarter ending June 30, 2025, Nintendo shipped 5.82 million Switch 2 units and 8.67 million Switch 2 games. There were also 0.98 million Switch 1 units shipped and 24.40 million Switch 1 games shipped.

Breaking down the 5.82 million lifetime shipped figure for the Switch 2, it has shipped 2.08 million units in the Americas, 1.34 million in Europe, 1.27 million in Japan, and 1.13 million in the rest of the world.

Breaking down the 153.10 million lifetime shipped figure for the Switch 1, it has shipped 58.61 million units in the Americas, 39.37 million in Europe, 37.53 million in Japan, and 17.58 million in the rest of the world.

The regular Nintendo Switch model accounts for 96.66 million units of the total Switch consoles shipped worldwide. The Switch OLED accounts for 30.72 million units and the Switch Lite accounts for 25.72 million units.

Nintendo's forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026 remains unchanged at 15 million Nintendo Switch 2 consoles shipped and 4.5 million Switch 1 consoles shipped. Switch 1 will reach 156.62 million units shipped by March 2026 if it hits the forecast.

Nintendo also announced worldwide sell-through of the Nintendo Switch 2 surpassed six million units in seven weeks, which would be for the week ending July 19.

"Nintendo Switch 2 sales grew at a strong pace following the launch, with sell-through exceeding 6 million units globally in the seven weeks after launch," stated Nintendo.



"Currently, demand for Nintendo Switch 2 is exceeding supply in many countries, and we regret the inconvenience this is causing our consumers. We will continue to strengthen our production and supply systems to deliver as much Nintendo Switch 2 hardware as possible."

Here are the best-selling Nintendo Switch 2 first-party titles:

Mario Kart World – 5.63 million

Here are the top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch 1 first-party titles:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 68.86 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 48.19 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 36.55 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 33.04 million Super Mario Odyssey – 29.50 million Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet – 27.15 million Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 26.86 million The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 21.93 million Super Mario Party – 21.19 million New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 18.36 million

