Chillin' by the Fire Announced and Released for Switch 2 - News

/ 352 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Oink Games has announced and released campfire simulation game, Chillin' by the Fire, for the Nintendo Switch 2 via eShop for $14.99.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Only the faint crackling of firewood fills the night. A quiet, low-poly world, where each player’s voice blends with the flickering of the campfire—that’s Chillin’ by the Fire, the campfire simulation game.

In Chillin’ by the Fire, your goal is to grow your campfire while doing things such as splitting firewood, stacking firewood, and fanning the flames. In order to grow your fire, you can’t have too much or too little firewood. The thickness of the wood, how you stack the wood in the fire, and the timing are also very important, and sometimes you just need to sit back and wait for a while. This quiet back-and-forth with nature will draw you in…and when the fire finally roars to life, the sense of accomplishment you’ll feel is more satisfying than any high score could ever be.

You can enjoy the game solo at your own pace, or gather around the fire online with friends and family using GameChat or GameShare. Camera feeds appear around the fire, making it feel like you’re truly together in the same place. You can work together to build a fire, or compete with your own firepits. There’s a variety of different playstyles waiting for you. In addition, there’s a built-in “Campfire Convo” feature which helps keep the chat exciting.

Growing Fire, a New Kind of Gaming Experience

The star of this game is the tiny flame born from your fingertips. The flow of the air, the thickness of the wood, and the angle at which it’s placed all intertwine, as the flame steadily grows. Your goal: Campfire Level 10. The sense of accomplishment you feel when the firebed turns into bright red embers and the pillars of flame illuminate the night sky is more powerful than any scoreboard.

Communication Around the Campfire

You can play online multiplayer with the members of your GameChat session. Up to 4 players can play while chatting. Chat members are instantly invited to the same campfire, making matchmaking simple. But that’s not all, with an external camera connected, you can video chat with CameraPlay. You and your friends’ real faces will show up around the campfire. As the light of the flames reflect off your expressions, you’ll feel the same warmth even with players who are far away—such a mysterious sense of closeness. Campfire Convo prompts will be displayed randomly, helping to spark some small talk. From every day chit-chat to late-night philosophy, the conversations are sure to get exciting.

Beauty in Simplicity—Blazing Orange Gradients in HDR

The visuals are intentionally low-poly. Even so, the flames appear in a beautiful orange gradation thanks to HDR support. An eye-catching vividness and a deep, soothing sensation—savor them both.

Subtle Details That Support Healing and Immersion –

ry headphones to fully experience the crackling of the flames and the sound of crumbling firewood. HD Rumble brings the feel of the campfire to your hands, uniting your sense of sight, sound, and touch.

Anytime, Anywhere

Whether online or via local connection, up to 4 players can gather around the same fire. Chillin’ by the Fire supports GameShare, so even if only one person owns the game, everyone can play together. You can also share the experience through local multiplayer on Nintendo Switch via GameShare. Whether you’re spending a quiet night alone or catching up with faraway friends, bring a gentle warmth into your everyday life.

Three Game Modes

Normal – Grow your fire and try to reach Campfire Level 10.

– Grow your fire and try to reach Campfire Level 10. Survival – Your supply of firewood is limited. Plan how to pass the flame from one log to the next and prevent the fire from going out.

– Your supply of firewood is limited. Plan how to pass the flame from one log to the next and prevent the fire from going out. Playground – Use the four fire pits and play online to compete with friends. Whether racing to build the biggest fire, interfering with each other, or working together, it all depends on the rules you decide.

Environmental Changes Through Four Stages

Beach – High temperatures and low humidity, enjoy the most carefree campfire.

– High temperatures and low humidity, enjoy the most carefree campfire. Grove – A dry forest that offers a bit more challenge. Great for conversations with friends and just the right level of difficulty.

– A dry forest that offers a bit more challenge. Great for conversations with friends and just the right level of difficulty. Plateau – Majestic mountains stretch out in the distance. The temperature is lower and sometimes showers roll through. A location where even experienced players will find a challenge.

– Majestic mountains stretch out in the distance. The temperature is lower and sometimes showers roll through. A location where even experienced players will find a challenge. Snowy Mountain – Temperatures below freezing. A frigid area where both firewood and fire blower freeze over. A harsh environment that will put everything to the test.

No Campfire Experience? No Problem.

The game comes equipped with features to help you, such as the “Voice of the Fire,” which tells you about the condition of the fire and gives general advice, a detailed “Campfire Guide,” and a visual display that shows the status of the firewood. Even if you have no experience building a campfire, you can still have fun playing with confidence. Players that are new to campfires are encouraged to explore the game’s hidden depth. For experience campers, these features can be turned off, for a more demanding and refined challenge. In a world that’s always rushing, reclaim the simple joy of just watching a fire.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles