Death Stranding 2 Debuts in 4th on the Canadian Charts for June 2025, Mario Kart World Takes 5th

Elden Ring: Nightreign has remained in first place on the Canadian charts for June 2025, according to data from Circana (NPD) / retail tracking service of Canada reported by the Entertainment Software Association of Canada.

There were three new releases in the top 10. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach debuted in fourth place, Mario Kart World debuted in fifth place, and Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma debuted in eighth place.

Stellar Blade shot up to second place due to the release of the PC version, while Forza Horizon 5 remained in third place. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is down one spot to sixth place and F1 25 took seventh place.

Split Fiction is down one spot to ninth place and EA Sports FC 25 rounds out the top 10.

Top 10 best-selling games in Canada:

Elden Ring: Nightreign Stellar Blade Forza Horizon 5 Death Stranding 2: On the Beach - NEW Mario Kart World* - NEW Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 F1 25 Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma - NEW Split Fiction EA Sports FC 25

* Digital sales not included

