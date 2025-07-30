Microsoft Published 6 of the Top 10 Best-Selling Games on PlayStation in Q2 2025 in the US - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 840 Views
Executive Director & Video Game Industry Analyst at Circana (NPD) Mat Piscatella has revealed the top 10 best-selling games on PlayStation platforms ranked by dollar sales in the US in Q2 2025 (April 6 to June 5).
Six of the top 10 games were published by Microsoft, including the top two games.
The best-selling game on PlayStation platforms in the US for the quarter was Bandai Namco's Elden Ring: Nightreign.
The best-selling Microsoft published game was Forza Horizon 5 in second place, followed by The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered in third place.
The other Microsoft published games include Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in fifth place, Doom: The Dark Ages in sixth place, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle in eighth place, and Minecraft in ninth place.
There were two Sony published games in the top 10 and that was MLB: The Show 25 in fourth place and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach in seventh place.
Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Shadows came in 10th place.
Here are the Q2 2025 US best-selling title rankings for PlaySation (revised from yesterday, oops), Xbox and Nintendo platforms. Ranked on dollar sales, physical and digital from participating publishers (see my pinned).
Top 10 not including Expedition 33 is sad. Come on people.
Also, only one of these games was "published" by Microsoft but guess that doesn't count when you just buy up the biggest publishers.
But it's an odd thing to think about that your rival in console manufacturing is now your biggest publisher of games... a sense of control, I'm not sure I'd be comfortable with.
The reality is PS has always relied on 3rd party publishers to make money. Those same publishers are relying on Sony as well. You really think MS isn't relying on Sony to sell COD? The sales split for the last game was huge in favor of PS. If they cut off all those sales they would lose hundreds of million of dollars not just in, initial sales but in MTX as well. Both of them would lose in that scenario and it's clear as day that MS is not willing to lose one more dime because of Xbox.
Oh, for sure but with many 3rd party games it was mutually beneficial. Sony did argue about the revenue CoD generates for them when discussing the ABK buyout after all and in the end, when it looked like things weren't going to be stopped, they too signed the 10 year deal. Kinda had to else fear of losing that income but MS were never going to pass up that revenue, especially in the short term.
Yet, if Sony rely too much on one 3rd party publisher, then it becomes and problem when said publisher also owns a rival platform and certain deals are nearing their end (or no deals are in place) and Sony or other 3rd party don't have games that generate anywhere near the same type of revenue.
There was no "10 year deal" put in place for the Bethesda buyout, it was up to MS 's discretion to do what they wanted with their games and their first 2 major releases after the buyout both went to Xbox (even if one is now on PS), if certain things had gone their way, would we have seen Doom? Doom might have even been locked to Xbox only, not even steam.
I agree except that MS isn't a rival platform anymore. The last sales data we got they were outsold by everyone including the original nintendo switch in their biggest market. It's not like MS is going to reverse course and suddenly make all their games exclusive again and only on their platform. The amount of revenue they will lose while hoping people come back to Xbox would be massive. MS is all about AI right now and they don't give a damn about Xbox or gaming. They aren't going to let that division cost them anymore money.
So I do agree that what if scenarios of what MS could have done with more time/money and not porting their games is certainly something to think about. Those days are gone and at this point they are just as reliant on Sony as Sony is on them. I do expect MS to leverage all their games to try and get a higher percentage from the sales though. Maybe 20% instead of 30. If they haven't already done that.
Even if we think they aren't, while they still produce a console and an economic infrastructure to buy games, they should be.
It's not really "about hoping to come back", it's more how fortunes can change (simply look at Nintendo after the Wii) and all it takes is for a big publisher (one that might be responsible for upwards of 20% or more of your entire revenue) to just say "Nah, you don't get our games anymore, gamers have to come to us." and suddenly it's a different situation. We know that if Xbox and PS were on a more level playing field, no new Bethesda game would be on since buyout (again, we've see their first 2 games go there at first) because not only would have their player base be okay already but would bring some people over as well because in that case it's seen as worth it.
It's part of why the whole idea of MS just buying their way into the industry by buying up publishers was always dubious. Sony isn't reliant on MS, it's reliant on 3rd party and MS bought the 3rd parties. Even you are suggesting MS start trying to strike deals to get a better deal for themselves now they control so much.
How long before it comes more of an ultimatum? "Lower your commission or we'll go costing you even more."
I agree with this for the most part except that IMO all these scenarios of MS leaving PS or threating to leave are just fantasies. Sure it's possible it could happen just like it's possible MS could say we are done with gaming and start selling off everything so they can reinvest it into AI.
I don't think people understand how critical AI is to MS right now. They don't want to get left behind again like they have so many times. They wont allow Xbox to drag down their financials anymore by trying to start up some console war with PS again.
I think they will negotiate for a better deal and will most likely get it (if they haven't already) but any threats of them leaving aren't realistic IMO. They can't afford to do that anymore that much is clear. They are laying off people like crazy and more lay offs are coming next month.
Oh, on the first paragraph, very true but that's the point of speculation. We can clearly see how things have changed and not even like 2 years ago would anyone here have thought that not only would MS not add games to PS but Sony wouldn't add games to both Nintendo and Xbox (which they have and will do soon).
And I think that if MS do try and get a better deal, Sony should just say stand firm and say "No, it's 30% whether you're our biggest publisher or our smallest." MS can't afford to remove the games from PS but that also means they shouldn't have the right to demand lower commission just because they bought up half the industry.
Xbox in the end is just a side business for MS, while for Sony PS is it's bread winner and for Nintendo they are only gaming (well, that and toys). MS has less to lose by pressuring other companies and Sony and Nintendo have a lot to lose by trying to negotiate as best scenario they get a worse deal, worse scenario they lose all those games.
Can't disagree on the whole AI thing because of this. MS just needs to play ball and get as much as they can, right? And that means not messing about too much.
Isn't Expedition 33 not included because the publisher doesn't share digital sales with Circana?
Oh, if the case, didn't know this and thanks for the information. :)
Only publishers signed upto the agreement share data(almost all big publishers, excluding Nintendo) and I don't think Kepler interactive are a particularly big company. I'll see if I can find the list.
Edit: Yeah, they're not on the list
Yeah. For me, it needs to be organic to count. Simply buying out companies isn't enough, because you had almost no hand in those games being made.
But it is what it is, and we all need to get use to it. Microsoft is reverting back to its pre-2001 self. They are a publisher now, and we're going to see more and more of their games on our two systems.
Yeah, must be awkward for Xbox. To pay 30% fee to Playstation, to let go of exclusives and give It all to Playstation.
It's the reality of Xbox, they Lost the choosing Power and Control. They need Playstation, or they will never see a ROI for the +80Bn they put behind gaming.
Playstation won, they Control this portion of consoles market now.
That's not how business works. They traded cash that devalues over time for an asset that makes money. It's that simple.
This is why MS is okay with releasing games on ps5. Easy money for them. By the end of the year, I expect 10 or more of the 20 top selling games on ps5 to be MS titles.
It's easy money but comes at the cost of their platform and users. It was a needed pivot for them though because hardware sales were dropping so fast.
10 is probably quite ambitious when you consider that many of these 6 games will likely not make the top 20 by year end. Doom and Indy seem very unlikely. I guess Minecraft probably has enough legs to make it.
There will be a new CoD. What else?
I can see Doom and Indy not making the top 20, but the rest should make it. 10 is probably too high but 7 seems likely.
Gears Reloaded(likely), Ninja Gaiden 4 (maybe), Outer Worlds 2 (maybe), Black Ops 7 (guaranteed).