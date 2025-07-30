Microsoft Published 6 of the Top 10 Best-Selling Games on PlayStation in Q2 2025 in the US - Sales

/ 840 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Executive Director & Video Game Industry Analyst at Circana (NPD) Mat Piscatella has revealed the top 10 best-selling games on PlayStation platforms ranked by dollar sales in the US in Q2 2025 (April 6 to June 5).

Six of the top 10 games were published by Microsoft, including the top two games.

The best-selling game on PlayStation platforms in the US for the quarter was Bandai Namco's Elden Ring: Nightreign.

The best-selling Microsoft published game was Forza Horizon 5 in second place, followed by The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered in third place.

The other Microsoft published games include Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in fifth place, Doom: The Dark Ages in sixth place, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle in eighth place, and Minecraft in ninth place.

There were two Sony published games in the top 10 and that was MLB: The Show 25 in fourth place and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach in seventh place.

Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Shadows came in 10th place.

Here are the Q2 2025 US best-selling title rankings for PlaySation (revised from yesterday, oops), Xbox and Nintendo platforms. Ranked on dollar sales, physical and digital from participating publishers (see my pinned).







A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles