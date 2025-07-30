Resident Evil Series Sales Top 174M Units, Devil May Cry Series Top 36M Units - Sales

Capcom in its latest earnings report has provided updates on the sales figures for a number of its video game franchises as of June 30, 2025.

The Resident Evil series has surpassed 174 million units sold lifetime, the Monster Hunter series has now sold over 122 million units, the Street Fighter series has sold over 57 million units, and the Devil May Cry series has sold over 36 million units.

The Onimusha series has sold over 8.9 million units and the Okami series has sold over 4.7 million units.

The sales for other Capcom franchise were the same as the previous quarter. Mega Man series is at 43 million, the Dead Rising series is at 18 million, the Ace Attorney series is at 13 million, the Dragon's Dogma series is at 13 million, and Marvel vs. Capcom series is at 12 million.

Capcom also revealed Monster Hunter Wilds sold over 10.585 million units and Monster Hunter Rise has sold over 17.564 million units.

Resident Evil 7 biohazard has sold over 15.425 million units, Resident Evil Village has sold over 12,229 million units, and Resident Evil 4 remake has sold over 10.621 million units.

Devil May Cry 5 has sold over 10.512 million units, Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition has sold over 3.507 million units, Devil May Cry HD Collection has sold over 2.765 million units.

Street Fighter 6 has sold over 5.212 million units.

