Donkey Kong Bananza Debuts in 1st on the French Charts

Donkey Kong Bananza (NS2) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 29, 2025, according to SELL.

Mario Kart World (NS2) and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PS5) dropped one spot each to second and third places, respectively.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (PS5) remained in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Nintendo Switch 2

Donkey Kong Bananza Mario Kart World The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

PlayStation 5

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 EA Sports FC 25

Xbox Series X|S

Assassin's Creed Shadows Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 EA Sports FC 25

Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft EA Sports FC 25

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 Red Dead Redemption Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 The Crew Motorfest PC Kingdom Come Deliverance II - Collector's Edition Farming Simulator 25 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Collector's Edition

