Dead Space Creator Glen Schofield: 'Maybe I've Directed My Last Game'

Glen Schofield, best known as the creator of Dead Space and The Callisto Protocol, discussed the difficulty in the video game industry in a post on LinkedIn.

"Over the past eight months, I’ve been quietly working with my daughter, Nicole, on a new game idea," said Schofield. "She came to me with it, and I immediately loved the idea. Something I hadn’t seen before. We’ve been calling it a new sub-genre of horror—not just horror, but something more.

"Some of you know this already, but I named Isaac’s girlfriend in Dead Space after Nicole. She’s been making games for around eight years now. Besides being a great artist, she’s got real ideas. And she’s been playing games since she could wrap her hands around a controller.

"We pulled the budget down to $17 million, built a prototype with a small, talented crew, and started taking meetings. People loved the concept. We got a lot of 2nd and 3rd meetings. But early feedback was 'get it to $10M.' Lately, that number’s dropped to $2–5M.

"So last month, we decided to walk away. Some ideas are better left untouched than done cheap. We had a team of six here in the States and a full crew in the UK. Now, everyone’s looking for work. They’re all talented folks—if you’re hiring, let me know."

Schofield said he has worked on games with just him and one other up to over 300 developers. With the industry struggling he says AAA development feels a long ways off. It feels like he may have directed his last game with The Callisto Protocol.

"As for me—I’ve worked on games of every size," he continued. "From 2 of us to over 300 devs. Spent the last 15–20 years making big AAA titles with great teams. That’s what I do. That’s what I love. But with the industry on pause, AAA feels like it’s a long ways away.

"So I’m back to my art. I miss it all; the team, the chaos, the joy of building something for fans. I’m still around, making art, writing stories and ideas and still cheering the industry on. But maybe I’ve directed my last game. Who knows? If so thank you playing my games.

"And Nicole—well, she got laid off from Striking Distance Studios, a studio I founded and a CEO I put in place. She’s one of the strongest artists I know. She built some of our best levels on Callisto Protocol. She plays everything. She’s got the talent. Somebody’s gonna be lucky to have her. If you know of anything, please reach out."

