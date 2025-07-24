Donkey Kong Bananza Debuts in 2nd on the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 152K in Week 7 - Sales

Mario Kart World (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 135,370 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending July 20, 2025.

Donkey Kong Bananza (NS2) debuted in second place with sales of 127,905 units.

Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact (NS) debuted in 10th place with sales of 3,174 units.

Tamagotchi Plaza (NS) is in third place with sales of 9,081 units, while the Switch 2 version is in eighth place with sales of 4,220 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 8,152 units, Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 6,664 units, and Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 5,885 units.

Minecraft (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 5,385 units and PATAPON 1+2 REPLAY (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 3,248 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 152,165 units sold. The Switch 1 sold 11,766 units, the PlayStation 5 sold 6,148 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 150 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 22 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 135,370 (1,495,609) [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 127,905 (New) [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 9,081 (149,279) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,152 (6,381,356) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,664 (8,172,980) [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 5,885 (1,349,665) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,385 (3,939,274) [SW2] Tamagotchi Plaza (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 4,220 (40,915) [NSW] PATAPON 1+2 REPLAY (Bandai Namco, 07/10/25) – 3,248 (12,119) [NSW] Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact (Bushiroad Games, 07/17/25) – 3,174 (New)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 152,165 (1,754,876) Switch OLED Model – 5,207 (9,097,284) Switch Lite – 4,276 (6,613,787) PlayStation 5 – 3,635 (5,721,126) Switch – 2,283 (20,125,249) PlayStation 5 Pro – 1,664 (231,290) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 849 (979,902) Xbox Series X – 61 (321,043) Xbox Series S – 59 (338,761) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 30 (21,093) PlayStation 4 – 22 (7,929,774)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

