Donkey Kong Bananza Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts

Donkey Kong Bananza has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 29th week of 2025.

RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business was the one new release in the top 10. It debuted in seventh place.

Minecraft has remained in second place, while EA Sports FC 25 dropped two spots to third place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped one spot to fourth place.

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom climbed two spots to fifth place and Super Mario Party Jamboree remained in sixth place. Hogwarts Legacy and Super Mario Bros. Wonder are up one spot each to eighth and ninth places, respectively. Grand Theft Auto V rounds out the top 10.

There are a total of five Nintendo games titles in the top 10 and five multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Donkey Kong Bananza - NEW Minecraft EA Sports FC 25 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Super Mario Party Jamboree RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business - NEW Hogwarts Legacy Super Mario Bros. Wonder Grand Theft Auto V

