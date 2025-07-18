Nintendo Switch Online Playtest Program Returns July 28 - News

/ 589 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo announced the Nintendo Switch Online: Playtest Program will return from July 28 at 6:00 pm PT / 9:00 pm ET to August 10 at 5:59pm PT / 8:59 pm ET.

The test is for the same feature that was tested in October 2024 and those who participated in the previous test can also participate in this playtest.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack member can apply via the application website from July 18 at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET to July 21 at 7:59 am PT / 10:59 pm ET.

Users must be at least 18 years of age as of Thursday, July 17 and be registered in Japan, United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Canada, Brazil, or Mexico. The playtest is expected to accept up to 40,000 participants.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles