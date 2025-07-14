Acquire and Red Dunes Games Announce Multi-Year Collaboration on Multiple New IPs - News

United Arab Emirates-based game publisher and developer Red Dunes Games have announced a multi-year collaboration with Japanese-based developer Acquire.

The companies will co-develop multiple original original intellectual properties "that blend world-class Japanese craftsmanship with bold, creative vision."

"Acquire is a legendary studio with a deep creative legacy, and we are honored to work with them to build the next wave of original games," said Red Dunes Games CEO and creative director Sultan Darmaki. "This partnership is a reflection of our belief that the future of gaming lies in global collaboration—where stories cross borders, and innovation knows no region."

Acquire CEO Takuma Endo added, "As Acquire, a studio that has long valued originality from Japan in game development, we are thrilled to have found a wonderful partner in Red Dunes Games and embark on a bold new global challenge together. We’ve always believed in the power of originality. Now, with Red Dunes, we’re building something truly international."

The first three projects that will be co-developed will launch on PC and major consoles, and includes the following:

Project Tremor – City-shaking kaiju battles.

– City-shaking kaiju battles. Project Umbra – Dark fantasy hunts.

– Dark fantasy hunts. Project Shadowcar – Shadowy espionage thriller.

