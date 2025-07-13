Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 Debuts in 2nd on the UK Retail Charts, Mario Kart World Takes 1st - Sales

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 has debuted in second place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending July 12, 2025.

The Sims 4: Enchanted By Nature debuted in seventh place.

Mario Kart World remained in first place. EA Sports FC 25 is down one spot to third place and Hogwarts Legacy is up three spots to fourth place. Assassin's Creed Shadows short up 20 places to fifth place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped one spot to sixth place.

F1 25 is up one spot to eighth place, Minecraft is down three spots to ninth place, and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach fell from third to 10th place.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Mario Kart World Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 - NEW EA Sports FC 25 Hogwarts Legacy Assassin's Creed Shadows Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Sims 4: Enchanted By Nature - NEW F1 25 Minecraft Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

