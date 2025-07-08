Death Stranding 2 Debuts in 10th on the German Charts for June 2025, Mario Kart World debuts in 17th - Sales

posted 6 hours ago

The list of the best-selling games in Germany for June 2025 have been released.

There were two new releases in the top 20 for the month with Death Stranding 2: On the Beach debuting in 10th place and Mario Kart World debuting in 17th place. It should be noted Death Stranding 2: On the Beach released towards the end of the month and digital Nintendo sales are not included on these charts.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is up six spots to take first place on the charts, while EA Sports FC 25 remained in second place. Elden Ring Nightreign dropped two spots to third place, EA Sports F1 25 remained in fourth place, and Grand Theft Auto V is down two spots to fifth place.

Red Dead Redemption 2 remained in sixth place, Borderlands 3 re-entered the top 20 in seventh place, It Takes Two is up four spots to eighth place, and Hogwarts Legacy is up eight spots to ninth place.

