Hotel Infinity Announced for PS VR2 and Quest 3

Developer Studio Chyr has announced virtual reality puzzle adventure game, Hotel Infinity, for the PlayStation VR2 and Quest 3. It will launch in 2025.

At long last, Studio Chyr is revealing Hotel Infinity, our follow-up to Manifold Garden, which is coming to PS VR2 later this year. Hotel Infinity shares a lot of DNA with Manifold Garden, like exploring impossible spaces, but is set in a mysterious new universe that takes advantage of the unique experiences that only VR can deliver.

Explore for hours without leaving your living room

From the beginning, Hotel Infinity has been designed to be a revolutionary Room-scale experience. The game’s clever use of portals, lifts, and impossibly winding hallways will make players feel like they’ve been walking through a hotel for hours when they haven’t left the 2-meter x 2-meter boundaries of their Room-scale playspace.

These mechanics (and others) have been developed to ensure that the entire game is traversable without the use of game sticks or point-to-teleport mechanics. As the game approaches launch, we’ll share a lot more about the other technical tricks we’ve developed.

Impossible spaces big and small

Hotel Infinity’s halls are filled with architectural contradictions and enigmatic puzzles. Whether you’re exploring the hotel’s guest-facing areas like the luxury suites and atrium, the employee-only kitchens and service tunnels, or the darker secrets that hide beneath every nook and cranny is packed with plausibly-impossible interactions

While the core experience is all about exploring the hotel, we couldn’t follow up Manifold Garden without cooking up some absolutely mind-bending puzzles. All of the game’s interaction mechanics take advantage of the unique expressive nature of the PS VR2 Sense controllers. In Hotel Infinity, something as mundane as a briefcase can contain nested layers of surprises, requiring you to push, pull, twist, and slide objects through impossible space in order to get at their secrets.

Striking visuals and familiar tones

While Hotel Infinity doesn’t use Manifold Garden’s distinctive minimalist visual style, we’re proud to share its own unique aesthetic with PlayStation fans. The PS VR2 allows us to deliver a beautiful and atmospheric experience with a fantastic performance to match. Headset feedback and PS VR2 Sense controller haptics give you yet more reasons to get fully immersed in the halls of Hotel Infinity.

Additionally, fans of Manifold Garden will be delighted to hear that Laryssa Okada is returning to compose a completely original soundtrack for Hotel Infinity. You can get a sneak preview of her fantastic work in the trailer linked above.

Roomscale-first, but built for everyone

We built Hotel Infinity to revolutionize how games can be experienced in Room-scale in order to push the immersive nature of VR forward as far as we can. While this is intended to be the primary way to play the game, we know a lot of people aren’t able to play in Room-scale mode for a variety of reasons. To that end, we’re developing robust alternative locomotion controls in order to make sure the game is also fully playable in Sitting and Standing modes.

